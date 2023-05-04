Death – Obituary News : 32-year-old Olympic medalist Tori Bowie passes away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Tori Bowie: A Champion on and off the Track

Tori Bowie, the sprinter who won three Olympic medals at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, has died at the age of 32. Her death was announced on Wednesday by her management company and USA Track and Field, but no cause of death was given. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Orlando, Florida, reported that Bowie was found dead in her home and there were no signs of foul play.

Bowie grew up in Sandhill, Mississippi, and was encouraged to take up track as a teenager. She quickly rose up the ranks as a sprinter and long jumper, and attended Southern Mississippi where she swept the long jump NCAA championships at the indoor and outdoor events in 2011.

But it was at the 2016 Rio Olympics where Bowie truly shined. She won silver in the 100 and bronze in the 200, then ran the anchor leg on a 4×100 team with Tianna Bartoletta, Allyson Felix, and English Gardner to take gold. A year later, she won the 100 meters at the 2017 world championships in London, and helped the 4×100 team to gold.

Bowie’s impact on the sport is immeasurable, and she will be greatly missed. The track and field community mourned the loss of Bowie on social media, with many athletes paying tribute to her talent, energy, and sparkling personality.

Bowie was taken in by her grandmother as an infant after she was left at a foster home. She considered herself a basketball player and only reluctantly showed up for track, but Bowie was a fast learner, becoming a state champion in the 100, 200, and long jump before going to college.

Her first major international medal was a 100-meter bronze at worlds in 2015. After winning, she said, “my entire life my grandmother told me I could do whatever I set my mind to.”

Bowie’s story is one of resilience, determination, and strength. Despite a difficult start in life, she became a champion both on and off the track. She was a beacon of light that shined so bright, and her impact will be felt for years to come.

Rest in peace, Tori Bowie. Your energy and smile will always be with us.

News Source : Pat Graham

Source Link :American sprinter, Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at 32/