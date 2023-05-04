Death – Obituary News : 32-Year-Old US Sprinter Tori Bowie Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

World Champion Sprinter Tori Bowie Dies at Age 32

On Wednesday, the management company of Tori Bowie, the world champion sprinter and three-time Olympic medalist, announced that she had passed away at the age of 32. Bowie, who was a native of Mississippi, won a gold medal at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics by running the anchor leg on a 4×100 team with Tianna Bartoletta, Allyson Felix, and English Gardner. She also won a silver medal in the 100 meters and a bronze in the 200 meters at the same Olympics.

Shocking News of Bowie’s Death

The news of Bowie’s death came as a shock to the sports world. Her management company, Icon Management, announced the news on Twitter, saying that they had lost a client, dear friend, daughter, and sister. The cause of her death was not immediately known. According to The Guardian, Bowie was found dead in her home in Florida.

Bowie’s Achievements in Athletics

Bowie was a world champion in both the women’s 100 and 4×100 in London in 2017. She was also a two-time silver medalist at the world championships in 2015 and 2019 in the 100 meters. She had a personal best of 10.78 seconds in the 100 meters, which she set at the 2016 U.S. Olympic Trials.

Reaction to Bowie’s Passing

The sports world has been quick to react to Bowie’s passing. USA Track and Field wrote on Twitter that they were deeply saddened to hear of her passing and that her impact on the sport was immeasurable.

Bowie’s fans have also been expressing their sadness and shock on social media. Many have been sharing their favorite memories of Bowie’s achievements in athletics and how she inspired them to pursue their dreams.

Remembering Olympic Medalist Calvin Davis

On the same day as Bowie’s passing, World Athletics announced that Olympic medalist Calvin Davis had also died. Davis, who was 51 years old, won a bronze medal in the 400-meter hurdles at the 1996 Atlanta Games. He also was part of the 4×400-meter relay team that won gold at the 1995 World Indoor Championships in Barcelona.

Final Thoughts

The passing of Tori Bowie and Calvin Davis is a reminder of the fragility of life and the impact that athletes can have on the world. Bowie was not only a champion on the track but also a beacon of light for her fans and supporters. Her legacy will continue to inspire future generations of athletes to pursue their dreams and make a positive impact on the world.

