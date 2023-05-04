Death – Obituary News : 32-Year-Old US Track Star Tori Bowie Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

United States Athlete Tori Bowie Passes Away Aged 32

On Monday, August 9th, the world of athletics was rocked by the tragic news of the passing of United States athlete Tori Bowie. Her representatives, Icon Management, confirmed her death in a statement on social media and tributes have poured in from the athletics community.

A Champion and a Beacon of Light

Bowie was a three-time Olympic medalist who competed in long jump, 100m, and 200m. She was part of the US relay team that won gold in the 4x100m at the Rio 2016 Olympic games, also winning silver in the 100m and bronze in the 200m in Brazil.

Bowie also won two gold medals at the 2017 World Athletic Championships held in London, triumphing in the relay as well as winning individual 100m gold.

The statement released by Icon Management read:

“We’re devastated to share the very sad news that Tori Bowie has passed away. We’ve lost a client, dear friend, daughter, and sister. Tori was a champion…a beacon of light that shined so bright! We’re truly heartbroken, and our prayers are with the family and friends.”

Tributes Pour In

Tributes have poured in from the athletics community, with many expressing their shock and disbelief at the news. US athletics star Noah Lyles responded with a tribute, writing:

“I can’t believe this. I had just heard word of her going to be with her sister back home, and now this. This breaks my heart to hear, and I will keep the family in my prayers.”

Former Great Britain Olympic track and field athlete Jade Johnson wrote on Twitter:

“I’m completely IN SHOCK right now! Tori Bowie, one of the most talented athletes in the world, has passed away at the age of only 32 years old! I know that people die…BUT this just doesn’t feel right!?! She was SO young with SO much ahead of her?! Heartbreaking!”

A Life Cut Short

Tori Bowie’s passing at the young age of 32 is a tragic loss for the athletics community. She was a talented athlete and a champion, with so much potential ahead of her. Her family, friends, and fans are left to mourn her untimely passing and remember her achievements on the track.

Rest in peace, Tori Bowie.

