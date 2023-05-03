Death – Obituary News : 4 Horses Die at Churchill Downs Ahead of Kentucky Derby

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Kentucky Derby is one of the most prestigious horse racing events in the world, and Churchill Downs is preparing for the 149th running of this iconic race. However, this week has brought some eerie developments to the famous racetrack, as four horses have died after running at the track since Thursday.

According to the Louisville Courier-Journal, two horses that had the same owner, Ken Ramsey, died after being jockeyed by Luis Saez. The deaths were confirmed by Ken Ramsey’s farm manager, Mark Patridge. Parents Pride collapsed and died following its race on Saturday, while Chasing Artie died after Tuesday’s race. No cause of death has been determined for these horses, although the deaths do not appear to be injury-related. Bloodwork and labs came back normal, so necropsies will be done to determine how the horses died.

Wild on Ice, owned by Frank Sumpter, was also euthanized on Thursday after breaking a hind leg while training for the Kentucky Derby. The mysterious deaths of these horses have left the horse racing community shocked and worried.

Parents Pride and Chasing Artie were both trained by one of the top trainers in the sport, Saffie Joseph Jr. His horses won more than $10 million last year, and he expressed his unease about the mysterious deaths of his horses. Speaking to USA Today, Joseph said he was not sure what would happen with other horses he had been training following these incidents. He added that theories were not going to help, and that they needed facts to understand what happened.

Churchill Downs reported a 2.73 per 1,000 starts death rate in 2018, the second-highest among 25 tracks that report horse fatalities, according to the Courier-Journal. This has raised concerns about the safety of horse racing and the measures that are being taken to prevent such incidents from happening.

As the horse racing community prepares for the Kentucky Derby, the recent deaths have cast a shadow over the event. Post time is set for 6:57 p.m. ET on Saturday, and many are hoping that the race will go smoothly without any further incidents.

The mysterious deaths of these horses are a reminder of the risks that come with horse racing. While the sport can be thrilling and exciting, it is important to ensure that the safety of the horses and jockeys is always a top priority. The horse racing community must work together to prevent such incidents from happening in the future and to ensure that the sport remains ethical and humane.

