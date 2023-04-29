Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The impact of Corona persists! In a span of 24 hours, 40 individuals lost their lives, bringing the total death toll to 5,31,508. This information was reported by Pipa News, without any reference to Fox.

COVID-19 Cases Surge Again in India

India is facing another wave of COVID-19 cases as the number of active cases in the country has increased to 51,314. In the last 24 hours, 7,171 new cases of corona have been registered in the country, according to the Union Health Ministry. This is a significant increase compared to the 7,533 new cases that were registered the day before.

Recovery Rate Remains High

Despite the increase in new cases, the recovery rate in the country remains high. The Union Health Ministry reported that in the last 24 hours, the recovery rate was recorded at 98.70 percent. This means that the majority of people who have contracted the virus are recovering and returning to their normal lives.

Precautions Still Necessary

However, this does not mean that people should become complacent. Precautions such as wearing masks, washing hands regularly, and social distancing are still necessary to prevent the spread of the virus. The government has also urged people to get vaccinated as soon as possible to protect themselves and others.

Vaccination Drive Continues

The government has been ramping up its vaccination drive in recent months. As of now, more than 100 million doses of the vaccine have been administered across the country. The government aims to vaccinate 300 million people by August. So far, healthcare workers, frontline workers, and people above the age of 45 are eligible for the vaccine.

Local Restrictions Implemented

In some states, local restrictions have been implemented to prevent the spread of the virus. For example, in Maharashtra, which has reported the highest number of cases, lockdown-like restrictions have been imposed in some districts. Similarly, in Delhi, a weekend curfew has been imposed to control the spread of the virus.

Conclusion

The surge in COVID-19 cases in India is a cause for concern. While the recovery rate remains high, precautions such as wearing masks, washing hands, and social distancing are still necessary to prevent the spread of the virus. The vaccination drive is also ongoing, and people are urged to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Local restrictions have been implemented in some states to control the spread of the virus. It is important for everyone to continue to follow the guidelines issued by the government to keep themselves and others safe.