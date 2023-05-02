Death – Obituary News : 47-Year-Old Chimpanzee Dies at Cle Elum Sanctuary

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

47-Year-Old Chimpanzee Jody Passes Away at Cle Elum Sanctuary

A 47-year-old chimpanzee, Jody, passed away on Sunday night at the Chimpanzee Sanctuary Northwest in Cle Elum. The sanctuary reported that doctors believe Jody suffered a cervical spine injury, although they are uncertain if it was from a fall or another internal cause. At almost 50 years old, Jody was considered elderly for a chimpanzee, and her loss has left a profound impact on the sanctuary and its caretakers.

Chimpanzee Sanctuary Northwest Provides a Home for Chimpanzees

The Chimpanzee Sanctuary Northwest in Cle Elum is one of just six accredited facilities in the United States that provides a home for chimpanzees bred or captured for experimental medicine. The sanctuary provides the chimps with adequate food, space, and medical care to ensure they live their lives comfortably.

Jody was the First Chimp to Pass Away at the Sanctuary

Jody is the first chimpanzee to pass away at the Chimpanzee Sanctuary Northwest, leaving caretakers devastated. Diana Goodrich, co-director of the sanctuary, said in a news release, “I’ve been contemplating this day since the moment I met Jody and her six friends at the laboratory. Never in my wildest imagination did I think they would have 15 years of sanctuary before we lost someone.”

Sanctuary Continues to Provide Care for Chimpanzees

Despite Jody’s passing, the Chimpanzee Sanctuary Northwest continues to provide care for its remaining chimpanzees: Fox, Jamie, Annie, Negra, Missy, and Burrito. The sanctuary remains committed to providing a safe and comfortable environment for these animals who have suffered so much in their lives.

Conclusion

The loss of Jody has left a profound impact on the Chimpanzee Sanctuary Northwest and its caretakers. However, the sanctuary remains dedicated to providing a safe and comfortable home for the remaining chimpanzees in its care. The facility’s accreditation ensures that these animals receive adequate food, space, and medical care for the rest of their lives.

News Source : KIRO 7 News Staff

Source Link :47-year-old chimpanzee at Cle Elum sanctuary passes away – KIRO 7 News Seattle/