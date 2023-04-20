Death – Obituary News : 49ers Hall of Fame LB Dave Wilcox passes at 80

At the age of 80, Dave Wilcox, a renowned linebacker for the 49ers and a Hall of Famer, has passed away.

Life and Career of Dave Wilcox

Dave Wilcox, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2000, passed away at the age of 80 on Wednesday. He spent his entire 11-year career playing for the San Francisco 49ers, who inducted him into their Hall of Fame in 2009. His contributions to the game of football earned him seven Pro Bowl selections and two All-Pro honors, among other accolades.

An Oregon native, Wilcox played college football at the University of Oregon. While there, he was a two-way player on a team that also featured future Dallas Cowboys Hall of Fame cornerback Mel Renfro and future Pro Bowl quarterback Bob Berry. Together, the trio helped the Ducks capture the 1963 Sun Bowl with an average of just 13.9 points allowed per game.

Wilcox followed in his older brother’s footsteps by being selected in the NFL Draft. He was picked up by the San Francisco 49ers in 1964 and made eight starts his rookie year before becoming a full-time starter for the rest of his career. Starting in 1968, he was named to six consecutive Pro Bowls and cemented himself as one of the NFL’s best linebackers.

“What I do best is not let people block me,” Wilcox once said. “I just hate to be blocked.”

Wilcox’s Legacy

During his successful career, Wilcox helped turn the San Francisco 49ers from one of the NFL’s worst teams to one of its best. After a four-win rookie season, he helped lead the 49ers to three consecutive division titles from 1970-72. The team also advanced to consecutive NFC Championship games in 1970-71, but fell to Tom Landry’s Dallas Cowboys in both games.

Wilcox’s contributions to the game of football were acknowledged by the Pro Football Hall of Fame, which honored him with induction in 2000. According to Hall of Fame president Jim Porter, “he transformed the outside linebacker position–one of the many feats that earned him a forever home in Canton.”

Wilcox’s son, Justin Wilcox, is currently California’s head coach. The proud father said at the time of his son’s hiring, “We taught our kids at an early age, if you start something, you finish it, and evidently he’s not finished yet.”

Remembering a Legend

Wilcox’s aggressive style of play garnered him the nickname “The Intimidator,” but Hall of Fame president Jim Porter noted that he was “a kind, humble and gracious man in all other aspects of life.”

As news of