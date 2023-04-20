Death – Obituary News : 49ers Hall of Famer Dave Wilcox dies at 80

Dave Wilcox, known as ‘The Intimidator’, who was inducted into the 49ers Hall of Fame, has passed away at the age of 80.

Hall of Fame Linebacker Dave Wilcox Dies at 80

Seven-time Pro Bowl linebacker Dave Wilcox passed away on Wednesday, as confirmed by the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He spent 11 seasons with the San Francisco 49ers and was known for his aggressive and physical style of play that revolutionized the outside linebacker position. Despite being nicknamed “The Intimidator” on the field, Wilcox was described as a kind, humble, and gracious man off the field by Hall of Fame President Jim Porter.

Wilcox was also accomplished in coverage and had 14 career interceptions. He missed only one game during his 11-year career and was selected as a first-team All-Pro twice and a second-team once. He was a key part of the San Francisco defense that helped the team reach the NFC title game in 1970 and 1971 before losing to the Dallas Cowboys both times.

Born on September 29, 1942, Wilcox was drafted out of the University of Oregon in 1964 by both the 49ers and the Houston Oilers of the AFL. He signed with San Francisco and became one of the game’s best and most durable linebackers in his era. Wilcox was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2000, and his legacy will live on forever.

A Pioneer of the Outside Linebacker Position

Wilcox’s contribution to the game was not only his physicality but also his mastery of the outside linebacker position. He neutralized tight ends at the line of scrimmage, making it difficult for them to cross or catch the ball. His consistent performance was invaluable to the 49ers and earned him a spot in Canton, Ohio, at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Wilcox’s Legacy and Impact on the Game

Dave Wilcox’s legacy and impact on the game of football will always be remembered. His aggressive style of play revolutionized the outside linebacker position, and his leadership on the field was unmatched. His dedication and durability earned him the recognition he deserved, and his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2000 forever enshrined him among the greatest players of all time. Wilcox’s impact on the game will continue to inspire generations of players and fans alike.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

