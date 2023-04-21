Death – Obituary News : 5-month-old dies due to STH in Nainital

Tragic news from Nainital as a five-month-old infant has passed away due to severe acute malnutrition (SAM).

Nainital News: Five-Month-Old Infant Dies After Testing COVID Positive

In a heartbreaking incident, a five-month-old infant from Haldwani passed away during treatment at Sushila Tiwari Hospital under the Medical College. The infant was admitted to the hospital after testing positive for COVID in an antigen test. However, later on, the infant’s report came negative in the RTPCR investigation.

The medical authorities were treating the newborn for COVID in the hospital before the unfortunate turn of events. It is a rare occurrence for such a young child to contract the virus, which has been known to be fatal for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions.

According to reports, the infant had been brought to the hospital in a very critical condition, and despite the medical staff’s prompt response, the child could not be saved. The child’s death has left the family and medical fraternity in a state of deep shock and grief.

This tragic incident once again highlights the seriousness of the COVID pandemic and the need for everyone to remain vigilant and follow all necessary protocols. The virus has affected people of all age groups, and it is all the more crucial for the vulnerable sections of society, including infants, to be kept safe.

The hospital authorities have assured that they are taking all necessary precautions, including regular sanitization and social distancing measures, to prevent the spread of COVID in the hospital premises. The medical staff has been working tirelessly in these challenging times to provide the best possible care to all patients.

In conclusion, the loss of a young life is always a cause for immense sadness and shock. The incident is a reminder that the fight against COVID is far from over, and we must continue to take all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of ourselves and our loved ones. The medical fraternity deserves our utmost respect and gratefulness for their unwavering commitment to serving humanity during these trying times.