Death – Obituary News : 7-Year-Old Boy’s Cause of Death in Lori Vallow Trial Revealed

The cause of death for 7-year-old JJ Vallow has been revealed during the trial of his mother, Lori Vallow.

A forensic pathologist has testified that Lori Vallow’s 7-year-old son, J.J. Vallow, died of asphyxia by a plastic bag over his head. Ada County coroner Dr. Garth Warren revealed the cause of death in court on Wednesday. J.J., who had autism, also had an abrasion on his neck, bruising on his arm, and a hemorrhage on his right thumbnail, according to Warren’s testimony. Additionally, Warren found bruising on J.J.’s ankles that may have been associated with duct tape, which he described as “concerning or suspicious.”

Lori Vallow is currently charged with killing J.J., her 17-year-old daughter Tylee Ryan, and her husband’s first wife, Tammy Daybell. Investigators believe J.J. and Tylee were murdered in September 2019, around the time of their disappearance. Their remains were discovered on Chad Daybell’s property in rural Idaho in June 2020. Tylee’s remains were dismembered and burned, while J.J.’s body was wrapped in plastic and tied with duct tape.

Vallow was arrested in February 2020, and Daybell was arrested in June 2020. The couple was indicted in May 2021 on multiple counts each of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and grand theft by deception, as well as first-degree murder related to the deaths of Tylee, J.J., and Tammy Daybell. Arizona officials also indicted Vallow in June 2021 in connection with the July 2019 murder of her ex-husband, Charles Vallow.

Kay and Larry Woodcock, J.J.’s grandparents, are still waiting to access his remains following the trial in April so that they can give him a proper service and burial. Prosecutors also revealed in April 2023 that Tammy Daybell died of asphyxiation. Audrey Conklin writes for Fox News Digital and FOX Business.