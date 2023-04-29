Death – Obituary News : 7-Year-Old Texas Girl Found Dead a Week after Disappearance

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The lifeless body of Athena Strand, a 7-year-old girl hailing from Texas, was found a week after she vanished without a trace.

Tragic News: Athena Presley Strand Found Dead a Week after Disappearance

Athena Presley Monroe Strand, a 7-year-old girl from Paradise, Texas, has been found dead a week after she went missing. According to reports, Athena disappeared from her bedroom after a fight with her stepmother on Wednesday night. Her stepmother reported her missing after an hour of looking, and the county sheriff swiftly issued an Amber Alert for the small girl on Thursday night.

Search Efforts and Discovery of Athena’s Body

A search team was quickly assembled by the county sheriff, which included planes, dog teams, and a large number of volunteers. The FBI and FedEx also teamed up to track down the killer who abducted Athena. Unfortunately, her body was discovered on Friday afternoon in Boyd, Texas, roughly six miles away from her home.

Suspect Arrested in Connection with Athena’s Murder

The Wise County Sheriff’s Department stated that Lane Akin’s assertion that Tanner Horner, a FedEx truck driver, killed Athena Strand, was supported by online sources and evidence. According to authorities, Horner killed Athena within an hour of her abduction. Horner is currently being held at the Wise County Jail and a $1.5 million bond has been posted for his release.

Athena’s Family and Background

Athena’s true father was away when she went missing, and her biological mother resides in Oklahoma. According to reports, Athena had a difficult relationship with her stepmother, which may have contributed to her disappearance. The tragic news of Athena’s death has devastated her family and the community, who had hoped for a different outcome.

Conclusion

The senseless murder of Athena Presley Monroe Strand has left many people in shock and grief. The search for justice for Athena has only begun, and her family and community will continue to mourn her loss. Our hearts go out to Athena’s loved ones during this difficult time.