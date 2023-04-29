Death – Obituary News : 8th grader in Central Kentucky dies in severe ATV accident

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

An 8th grade student from Central Kentucky has passed away after being involved in a severe ATV accident. The crash was described as “bad” and resulted in the tragic loss of the young individual.

Griffin Baker, an 8th grader at King Middle School, passed away on August 12, 2022, following a tragic ATV accident in Central Kentucky. The news of Griffin’s passing has left the Mercer County Schools community in shock and deep sorrow.

The Titan Family mourns the loss of a beloved member who was known for his passion for baseball and involvement in FFA. Griffin was a promising student who touched the lives of many during his short time on earth. The Mercer County Schools community shared the news of his passing via a statement release on Facebook, extending their heartfelt condolences and prayers to his family, classmates, teammates, and friends.

Griffin’s love for baseball was evident in the way he played on the field. He was a dedicated player who inspired his teammates to give their best. His passion for FFA was also evident in his involvement in the organization. Griffin was a well-rounded student who excelled both in academics and extracurricular activities.

The news of Griffin’s passing has left a void in the Mercer County Schools community. The Titan Family is in mourning, and words cannot express the depth of their grief. The loss of a promising young life is always difficult to comprehend, and Griffin’s passing has left many in shock.

The Mercer County Schools community is calling on friends, family, and well-wishers to drop messages of condolences and prayers for the family and friends of the deceased. The outpouring of love and support from the community will go a long way in comforting those who are grieving.

In conclusion, Griffin Baker’s passing is a reminder of the fragility of life. His love for baseball and FFA will forever be remembered by those who knew him. The Titan Family mourns the loss of a great student, teammate, and friend. Our thoughts and prayers are with Griffin’s family during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace.

