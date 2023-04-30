Death – Obituary News : 9 students in Andhra Pradesh commit suicide due to failing intermediate exams

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

9 students from Andhra Pradesh committed suicide due to failing the intermediate exams.

In a shocking incident, nine students in Andhra Pradesh have committed suicide after failing their intermediate exams. The results for the first and second year (class 11 and 12) were announced on Wednesday. Since then, nine students have taken their lives, while two others attempted to do so. The incident has left the state in shock and disbelief.

The first case was reported in Tekkali, where a 17-year-old boy named Tarun jumped in front of a moving train. He was a first-year intermediate student who had failed in his exams and was feeling dejected. In Malkapuram, a 16-year-old girl hung herself inside her house after failing in her exams. Similarly, Anusha, a 17-year-old girl from Chittoor district, jumped into a lake after failing to clear one of her subjects in the first year.

In yet another tragic incident, Babu, a 17-year-old boy from Chittoor district, consumed pesticides and committed suicide after failing in his second-year intermediate exams. Meanwhile, T. Kiran, a 17-year-old boy from Anakapalli, hanged himself at his home after getting less marks in his first-year intermediate exams. He was feeling hopeless and disappointed with his performance.

The police have appealed to students not to take such drastic steps and seek help if they feel depressed or stressed. They have also urged parents and teachers to support and encourage their children rather than pressurizing them to perform well in exams. Experts believe that the pressure to excel in exams is one of the major reasons behind these suicides.

It is important for society to understand that exams are not the end of the world and that there are many other avenues for success in life. Students should be encouraged to pursue their interests and talents rather than being forced to conform to societal norms. It is also important for parents and teachers to provide emotional support and guidance to students during such stressful times.

In conclusion, the tragic incident in Andhra Pradesh is a wake-up call for our society to re-evaluate its priorities and to create a more supportive and nurturing environment for our children. We must learn from these incidents and take steps to prevent such tragedies from happening in the future. Our children are our future, and it is our responsibility to provide them with a safe and nurturing environment in which they can thrive and succeed.