Death – Obituary News : 9-year-old boy dies after falling into pit in Jubilee Hills

Tragic Incidents in Hyderabad Amidst Heavy Rains

Hyderabad has been witnessing heavy rainfall over the past few days, leading to several tragic incidents. Recently, two young children lost their lives in separate incidents, leaving their families devastated. In addition to these incidents, a police constable also lost his life due to electrocution. Let us take a closer look at these heart-wrenching incidents.

Incident 1: Mounika’s Tragic End

Just a few days ago, nine-year-old Mounika lost her life after getting washed away in a drain in Secunderabad’s Kalsiguda. The heavy rains caused the drain to overflow, resulting in Mounika’s tragic accident. Her family and the entire community were left in shock and grief.

Incident 2: Vivek’s Fatal Accident

On Tuesday, six-year-old Vivek met with a similar fate after he fell into a pit filled with rainwater on a vacant land in Jubilee Hills. According to the police, Vivek was playing near the pit when he accidentally fell into it while trying to retrieve a stick. Despite his friends’ efforts to save him, Vivek lost his life in the pit. His family, friends, and neighbors were left heartbroken by the tragedy.

Incident 3: Constable Veera Swamy’s Untimely Demise

In another unfortunate incident, Greyhounds constable Veera Swamy lost his life due to electrocution at Jubilee Hills. He was on duty when he accidentally touched an electric pole, resulting in his untimely demise. His colleagues and family were left in shock and disbelief over the tragic accident.

The recent incidents in Hyderabad serve as a reminder of the dangers posed by heavy rains and the need for safety precautions. The families of the victims and the entire community are mourning the loss of these young lives and a dedicated police officer. May their souls rest in peace.

