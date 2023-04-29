Death – Obituary News : Abortion Provider LeRoy “Lee” Carhart Passes Away at 81

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Abortion advocate LeRoy “Lee” Carhart passes away at 81 years old.

Renowned Late-Term Abortion Provider, LeRoy “Lee” Carhart, Dies at 81

Background

LeRoy “Lee” Carhart, an Air Force surgeon turned abortion provider, passed away at the age of 81. He was one of the few late-term abortion providers in the United States and was well-known for his advocacy for reproductive freedom.

Legacy

Carhart began focusing on abortion after retiring from the Air Force in 1985. He established his first specialized abortion clinic in 1992 with a mission to provide abortion treatments in a compassionate, comfortable and personal setting. He defended the procedure as a way for women to control their fertility and believed that patients knew what was best for their life plan.

He was a vocal advocate for abortion rights and took his fight to the Supreme Court twice, after his friend and colleague Dr. George Tiller was killed and after a 2010 law restricted his practice in Nebraska.

Controversy

Carhart’s Nebraska clinic and home were invaded by anti-abortion activists, and his country house was burned down in a fire he believed was set by an anti-abortion activist. He was viewed by opponents as the poster child for a procedure they called partial birth abortion to describe what is medically called intact dilatation and extraction.

Expansion

Carhart opened clinics in other states after Nebraska targeted him in 2010 with a landmark law banning abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy based on the controversial notion that fetuses can feel pain at that point. He also took his fight against so-called abortion bans for partial births to the nation’s highest court.

Supreme Court Rulings

The Supreme Court ruled in 2000 for Carhart to strike down a Nebraska law because there was no exception to preserving a woman’s health and it included a more common method of abortion. He lost a later legal challenge to the federal law prohibiting abortions. In 2007, the Supreme Court upheld the federal ban on the procedure commonly used to terminate second and third trimester pregnancies.

Continuing the Mission

Despite setbacks and controversy, Carhart’s clinics continue to provide abortion care while it is legal. A vote to ban abortion in Nebraska at around the sixth week of pregnancy failed on Friday, keeping the procedure legal there up to 20 weeks of pregnancy.

Conclusion

LeRoy “Lee” Carhart was a well-known provider of late-term abortions who dedicated his life to advocating for reproductive freedom. His legacy will continue through his clinics and the physicians and staff who carry on his lifelong commitment to patients seeking abortion services.