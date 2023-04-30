Death – Obituary News : Abortion Rights Advocate LeRoy Carhart Passes at 81

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

LeRoy Carhart, a prominent defender of late-term abortions, passed away on Friday at a hospice in Bellevue, Nebraska. He was 81 years old and had been battling liver cancer. Carhart gained national attention in the 1990s as a progressive advocate in the contentious abortion debate. Despite being a registered Republican and a former Air Force veteran, he became a leading abortion rights activist after a fire destroyed his farm and killed many of his horses. That same day, Nebraska passed a law requiring parental notification for minors seeking abortions. Carhart received a letter stating that the fire was retaliation for performing abortions, which led him to dedicate his family clinic in Bellevue to abortions. He named it the Abortion and Contraceptive Clinic of Nebraska, embracing the label “abortionist.” When his friend and fellow doctor, George Tiller, was shot and killed in 2009, Carhart began performing late-term abortions at his own clinic. Abortion opponents considered him a prime target for criticism, and in 2013, operatives posing as patients recorded visits with him, drawing wide publicity. Carhart won the Stenberg v. Carhart Supreme Court case in 2000, but the court reversed course in 2003 with the Partial-Birth Abortion Ban Act. Carhart continued working until this month and had been commuting between Nebraska and Maryland, where he opened a clinic that specialized in late-term abortions. Carhart leaves behind his wife, daughter, son, and grandson.