Death – Obituary News : Accident in Rize claims 5 lives

Tragic Accident in Çayeli District Leaves One Dead

On the afternoon of yesterday, a fatal accident occurred in the Çayeli district of Rize province, Turkey. The accident took place at approximately 17:00 on the Kaptanpaşa provincial road in the village of Buzlupınar. As a result of the accident, one person lost their life, and another was injured.

The incident occurred when a light commercial vehicle, with the license plate number 34 KB 8639, was being driven by Hayrullah Bilgin, aged 54, in the Buzlupınar village. The vehicle crossed the roadside retaining wall and fell into a nearby creek. The cause of the accident is yet to be determined, and an investigation is currently underway.

The victim of the accident was identified as Ali Rıza Kocabıyık, aged 60, who was a passenger in the vehicle. Despite the efforts of the emergency services, Kocabıyık lost his life at the scene of the accident. The driver, Hayrullah Bilgin, was injured in the incident and was taken to the nearest hospital for treatment.

The news of the accident has caused shock and sadness throughout the Çayeli district and the wider Rize province. The local authorities have expressed their condolences to the family and friends of the victim and wished a speedy recovery to the injured driver.

This tragic accident serves as a reminder of the importance of safe driving and the need to obey traffic rules and regulations. It is essential to remain vigilant while on the road to prevent such incidents from occurring. We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the victim and hope for the full recovery of the injured driver.

