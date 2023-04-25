Death – Obituary News : Accidental Death: Cocaine, Ethanol, Fentanyl

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Dave Hollis’ cause of death was ruled accidental as a result of a combination of cocaine, ethanol, and fentanyl.

Former Disney Executive Dave Hollis’ Death Ruled an Accident by Medical Examiner

The Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled that the death of former Disney executive Dave Hollis, who passed away in February at the age of 47, was accidental. The autopsy report lists the “toxic effects of cocaine, ethanol, and fentanyl” as the cause of his death, with hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease cited as contributing factors. The report notes that Hollis had a history of hypertension, depression, illicit drug use, and alcohol abuse.

Hollis lived with his family in Dripping Springs, just outside of Austin. An autopsy was conducted to determine the cause of death since Hollis, who was last seen the night before, was “youthful and didn’t have a long medical history,” said Hays County Justice of the Peace Andrew Cable.

The report explains that high levels of ethanol and fentanyl can cause death by suppressing the body’s heart rate and breathing, while cocaine can cause sudden unexpected death due to a variety of reasons. Fentanyl has been a subject of congressional debate and is the leading cause of death in Americans aged 18 to 45.

Hollis was the former president of Disney’s worldwide distribution for almost seven years before leaving to help build his ex-wife’s media empire. He authored three books: “Get Out of Your Own Way,” “Built with Courage,” and a children’s book, “Here’s to Your Dreams.” During his tenure at Disney, Hollis oversaw the release of popular movies such as “Black Panther” and “Star Wars” films.

Rachel Hollis, his ex-wife with whom he shared four children, took to Instagram in February to express the family’s devastation over Dave’s death. Dave Hollis’ sudden passing is a tragedy, and it is important to continue raising awareness about the dangers of drug use and addiction.