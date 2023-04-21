Death – Obituary News : Accidental Death: How?

How did he pass away? Was it an accident?

Luke Kartes, a 17-year-old student from West Branch, MI, passed away in a tragic ATV accident on October 23, 2022. Born on August 3, 2005, in Rockford, IL, Luke was a bright and talented junior at Ogemaw Heights High School.

Despite his young age, Luke had made a significant impact on his community through his involvement in various activities. He was a member of the Ogemaw Angelfish, OHHS Varsity swim team, Skills USA (of which he was president), and the National Honor Society. Luke had a passion for machines and could often be found tinkering in the shop at school.

Aside from his academic achievements, Luke also worked at his family’s business, Dairy Queen, in West Branch. In his free time, he enjoyed listening to country music and going four-wheeling with his friends.

Luke’s passing was sudden and unexpected, leaving his family, friends, and community in shock and grief. His loss is felt deeply by all who knew him, as he was known for his generosity, intelligence, and empathy.

Following his passing, visitation services were held at the Steuernol & McLaren Funeral Home in West Branch on October 26th and 27th, 2022, with the funeral service occurring on October 28th, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church. Luke was laid to rest at the Edwards Township Cemetery.

To honor and remember Luke’s memory, memorial contributions were accepted for the Luke Kartes Memorial Scholarship Fund instead of flowers. Though his time on Earth was brief, his legacy lives on through the impact he made on those around him.

Luke is survived by his parents, Scott and Joanna Kartes, and his siblings, Josh Kartes of Las Vegas, NV, Jordan Kartes of Ann Arbor, MI, and Sam (Colin Stahl) Kartes of West Branch. He is also survived by his grandparents, Larry and Mary Kartes of West Branch, Mike and Ellen Pugh of West Branch, and his great-grandfather, Robert Kartes of West Branch.

Additionally, Luke leaves behind aunts, uncles, cousins, and second family members, including Kyle and Courtney Sisco, Jake and Tyler Sisco, and his best friend, Ike Sisco, all of West Branch.

The community mourns the untimely loss of Luke Kartes, who will be remembered as a bright light who brought joy and kindness wherever he went. May his soul rest in peace.