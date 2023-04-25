Death – Obituary News : Accidental overdose confirmed as Stephan Bonnar’s cause of death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The reason behind Stephan Bonnar’s passing has been disclosed as an unintentional overdose.

Stephan Bonnar Death Ruled as Accidental Overdose

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Hall of Famer, Stephan Bonnar, passed away last year on December 22, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. At the time, his death was suspected to be due to heart complications. However, MMA Fighting confirmed with the Clark County coroner’s office on April 24, 2023, that Bonnar’s cause of death was ruled as an accidental overdose from “Fentanyl, Parafluorofentanyl and Mitragynine intoxication.”

Synthetic Opioid Fentanyl, The Center of Ongoing Opioid Crisis

The synthetic opioid Fentanyl is 100 times more potent than morphine and has become the center of the ongoing opioid crisis in the United States. Similar to Bonnar’s case, thousands of overdose deaths are caused by Fentanyl, and often unintentionally. Another UFC fighter, Jordan Young, met the same fate as Bonnar due to an accidental overdose of Fentanyl and alprazolam (Xanax) intoxication in late 2021.

Bonnar’s Battle With Substance Issues

Bonnar had openly shared his struggles with substance issues in his post-MMA life, a result of injuries sustained during his career in mixed martial arts and professional wrestling. Although he claimed to be on bad terms with UFC after his final fight in the promotion against Anderson Silva in 2012, he was later inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame for his Octagon debut classic with Forrest Griffin in 2005. UFC also held a tribute to the notable figure following his death, despite him testing positive for anabolic steroid Drostanolone after his fight against Silva.

Bonnar’s Career and Legacy

Bonnar fought 15 times in UFC against several notable names, including former UFC champions Forrest Griffin, Anderson Silva, Jon Jones, Mark Coleman, Lyoto Machida, Rashad Evans, and Tito Ortiz. He had a professional MMA record of 15-9 and fought only once after his career with UFC, a split decision loss to Tito Ortiz in his lone Bellator fight in November 2014. Despite his personal struggles, Bonnar left a lasting legacy in the sport of MMA and will forever be remembered as a true warrior inside the Octagon.