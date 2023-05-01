Death – Obituary News : Accused of Morinda sacrilege dies in Mansa hospital

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A person accused of committing sacrilege at Morinda has passed away at the Mansa civil hospital.

Morinda Gurdwara Sacrilege Accused Jasvir Singh Passes Away at Civil Hospital in Mansa

Jasvir Singh, the accused in the Morinda Gurdwara sacrilege case, breathed his last at the Civil Hospital in Mansa on Wednesday. He was lodged in the Mansa jail and reportedly complained of breathing difficulties in the afternoon. He was immediately taken to the civil hospital, where he succumbed to his ailment in the evening.

Who is Jasvir Singh?

Jasvir Singh was one of the accused in the Morinda Gurdwara sacrilege case that took place in 2015. The case was registered after pages of the Guru Granth Sahib were found scattered in the gurdwara. The incident led to widespread protests and violence across Punjab, with the state government forming a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the matter.

Jasvir Singh was arrested by the SIT and charged with desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib. He was lodged in the Mansa jail, where he awaited trial. The case is still ongoing.

What led to Jasvir Singh’s death?

As per reports, Jasvir Singh complained of breathing difficulties in the afternoon and was immediately taken to the Civil Hospital in Mansa. Despite receiving medical attention, he passed away in the evening.

The exact cause of his death is yet to be ascertained. However, it is suspected that he may have suffered from a pre-existing medical condition that was exacerbated by the stress of being in jail.

What has been the reaction to Jasvir Singh’s death?

Jasvir Singh’s death has been met with mixed reactions. While some have expressed condolences to his family, others have criticized the government for not providing adequate medical facilities to inmates in jail.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has demanded a probe into his death, alleging that he may have been subjected to torture in custody. The SIT has denied these allegations and stated that Jasvir Singh was treated with utmost care and respect.

Conclusion

Jasvir Singh’s death has once again highlighted the need for better medical facilities in jails. While the exact cause of his death is yet to be ascertained, it is clear that he did not receive the medical attention he needed in time. It is hoped that the government will take steps to ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future.