Death – Obituary News : Accuser in Emmett Till’s murder dies

White Woman Accused Emmett Till, Leading to His Lynching, Dies at 88

Carolyn Bryant Donham, the white woman whose accusation against 14-year-old Emmett Till led to his lynching and murder, has died at the age of 88. Prosecutors sought charges against her for the killing of Till up until the year before her death, but failed to convince a grand jury that she should be put on trial for kidnapping and manslaughter in 2022.

Who was Emmett Till?

Emmett Louis Till was born on July 25, 1941, in Chicago, Illinois. He was the only child of Louis and Mamie Till, and never knew his father, who was a private in the United States Army during World War II. Ms Till was a single mother, and worked long hours for the Air Force as a clerk in charge of secret and confidential files.

Emmett took on many responsibilities at home, including cooking, cleaning, and laundry. He went on a trip to Money, Mississippi, with his uncle, Moses Wright, where he was ultimately lynched.

What happened to Emmett Till?

On August 24, 1955, Emmett and a group of teenagers entered Bryant’s Grocery and Meat Market to buy refreshments after a long day picking cotton in the hot afternoon sun. Emmett bought bubblegum and bystanders later said he either whistled at, flirted with, or touched the hand of the store’s white female clerk (and wife of the owner) Carolyn Bryant Donham.

Her husband and brother-in-law kidnapped the boy at gunpoint, tortured him, and threw his body into the river, for flouting the state’s racist social codes. His body was shipped to Chicago and his mother decided to have an open-casket funeral, with Emmett’s body on display for five days so all could see the evidence of such a horrific hate crime.

Who accused Emmett Till?

Carolyn Bryant Donham accused the 14-year-old of making improper advances towards her, which ultimately led to his murder by her husband and his half-brother. More than 50 years after the murder, she admitted that Emmett hadn’t grabbed her. Speaking to historian Timothy B Tyson, who was writing a book about the case, she said: “Nothing that boy did could ever justify what happened to him.”

President Joe Biden signed the Emmett Till Antilynching Act, which makes lynching, kidnapping, and similar acts a federal hate crime.

The Legacy of Emmett Till

Emmett Till’s death went on to act as a catalyst for the American civil rights movement. The brutal murder of a young boy simply because of the color of his skin shone a light on the systemic racism and violence that black Americans faced in the United States.

The Emmett Till & Mamie Till-Mobley Institute said that they “wish mercy on her soul, even as we regret that she never took responsibility for her role” in the boy’s murder. “While the world saw the horrors of racism in Emmett’s murder, the real consequences of hatred, what the world will never now see is remorse or responsibility for his death.”