Death – Obituary News : Actor Confirmed Alive, Family Urges End to Rumors

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Sarath Babu is Alive and Recovering Well – Family Confirms

Introduction

Sathyam Babu Dixithulu, better known by his stage name Sarath Babu, is a veteran Indian actor who has acted in several films across languages, including Telugu, Tamil, and more. Recently, rumours regarding his death spread across social media, causing panic among his fans and well-wishers. However, his family confirmed that the rumours were fake, and the actor is alive and recovering well.

The Hospitalization of Sarath Babu

Last Sunday, Sarath Babu’s health condition deteriorated, and he was taken to AIG Hospital in Hyderabad. According to reports, he had sepsis, which had a negative impact on the health of his kidneys, lungs, liver, and other organs. The actor was put on a ventilator and was said to be in critical condition.

The Spread of Fake News

Days after his hospitalization, rumours spread that the actor had passed away. Social media platforms were inundated with messages expressing grief and condolences for the actor’s untimely demise. However, Sarath Babu’s family urged netizens to stop spreading lies and confirmed that he was alive and recovering well.

In a statement, his sister said, “All the news about Sarath Babu on social media are coming wrong. Sarath Babu has recovered a bit, and the room has been shifted. I hope that he recovers completely soon and talks to the media. My request is don’t believe any news on social media.”

Another family member of Sarath Babu also released a statement, saying, “Sarath Babu’s health is stable and doing fine. Please don’t follow any fake rumours. Doctors said it will take little time to recover. Thanks to all fans and well-wishers for their blessings.”

The Career of Sarath Babu

Sarath Babu made his debut in the film industry in 1973 and has been active for many years. He has acted in several films and is known for his versatile roles. Some of his notable films include “Kshana Kshanam,” “Nuvvu Naaku Nachav,” “Amaravathi,” and “Ankuram,” among others.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sarath Babu is alive and recovering well. His family has urged netizens to stop spreading fake news and respect the actor’s privacy during his recovery. Sarath Babu has made a significant contribution to the Indian film industry, and his fans and well-wishers wish him a speedy recovery.

News Source : Nishtha Agarwal

Source Link :Actor’s Family Confirms He Is ALIVE, Urges Netizens To Stop Spreading Rumours/