Death – Obituary News : Actor Dannii Erskine dies at 28 in drunk driving incident

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Original Title: “The Benefits of Yoga for Stress Relief”

Rewritten Title: “How Yoga Can Help You Manage Stress”

Bride and Prejudice Star Dannii Erskine Passes Away at 28 in Drunk Driving Accident

Dannii Erskine, known for her appearance in the reality TV show Bride and Prejudice, passed away at the young age of 28. The news was confirmed by her family members through an emotional Instagram post. The post featured a monochrome picture of the star with the message “Rest in peace, Dannii Erskine, 1995-2023”. The caption revealed that Erskine was a victim of a drunk driving accident that occurred on April 28th.

The Tragic Accident

According to her sister Dee, who spoke in an interview with SoDramatic, the accident occurred when Erskine was driving ahead at a green signal. Another driver, who was under the influence of alcohol, crashed into her vehicle at high speed. The impact of the collision caused multiple fatal injuries, including a severe injury to her skull upon impact with the airbag. Despite receiving urgent medical care, Erskine could not recover and was pronounced braindead on April 29th.

The family expressed their grief and appreciated the support they received through the Instagram post. The caption read, “An awful accident. We appreciate and respect the wishes we have received as a family”.

The Rise to Fame

In 2019, Dannii Erskine became a household name after featuring in Bride and Prejudice: The Forbidden Weddings. The show followed the lives of couples trying to get married despite opposition from their families. Erskine and her partner Denton Ansley were one of the couples featured on the show and garnered a lot of attention from the audience.

Her sister Dee expressed her sorrow at the untimely demise of her sister, saying, “She was 28. Full of life and trying her best to move on and meet someone. Now she won’t get that chance”.

The news of Dannii Erskine’s passing has left her fans and followers in shock. The family has requested privacy during this difficult time.

News Source : Nitish Vashishtha

Source Link :Bride and Prejudice actor Dannii Erskine dies aged 28 after drunk driving incident/