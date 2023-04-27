Death – Obituary News : Actor Dies of Heart Attack Watching Football, Industry Stunned

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

An actor suffered a fatal heart attack while watching football, leaving the film world in disbelief.

Mammukoya: A Legacy in Malayalam Cinema

Mammukoya was a celebrated actor in the Malayalam film industry. He started his career as a dramatist and eventually found success in cinema, acting in over 450 films as a comedy actor. He was not limited to the Malayalam industry, as he also acted in the French film Flames of Paradise. He was a two-time recipient of Kerala State Government awards, as well as many other prestigious accolades. Mammukoya’s talent transcended beyond comedy as he could also take up character roles.

Passing Away of Mammukoya

Sad news came when Mammukoya went to Malappuram district to inaugurate a football tournament and suffered a heart attack while watching the match. He was immediately brought to a hospital in Kozhikode and received intensive care on a ventilator, but unfortunately, he passed away at age 76. His sudden death left the Malayalam cinema industry and his fans in shock. Many have mourned his demise, and his legacy will continue to live on.

A Career in the Arts

Mammukoya made his debut as a theater actor in 1979, having worked previously in a wood mill in Kozhikode. Over the span of his four-decade career, he became known for his Mappila dialect and excellent timing in his acting. He won two Kerala State Film Awards for his performances in Perumazhakalam and Innathe Sindha Visayam, showcasing his range and versatility.

Remembering the Late Actor

The late actor is survived by his wife Suhara and four children, Mohammad Nisar, Shahida, Nadia, and Abdul Rasheed. He was a family man who resided in the Beipur area of ​​Kozhikode. The news came only a week after actor Mammootty’s mother passed away, adding to the sadness of the Malayalam film industry. Despite his passing, Mammukoya left behind an everlasting impression on the industry, and his memory will continue to be cherished by his fans and colleagues alike.

Saying Goodbye

Mammukoya’s sudden death may have left a void in the Malayalam cinema industry, but his contributions will always be celebrated. His talent in comedy and drama marked him as a versatile performer, and his legacy will continue to influence future generations. As he joins the pantheon of Malayalam cinema greats, we say goodbye to a beloved actor, Mammukoya.