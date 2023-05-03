Death – Obituary News : Actor-Director Manobala Dies at Age 69 in Chennai

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Sad News: Tamil Actor and Director Manobala Passes Away at 69

We are deeply saddened to share the heartbreaking news of the demise of the renowned Tamil actor and director, Manobala. He passed away on May 3, 2023, leaving behind his fans and family in shock. Manobala was a popular personality in the Tamil film industry, known for his exceptional acting skills and direction.

Manobala’s Early Life and Career

Born on December 8, 1953, Manobala started his career in the early 1970s. He worked as an assistant director with Bharathiraja for his 1979 film, Puthiya Vaarpugal, on Kamal Haasan’s recommendation. He began his acting career in the Tamil industry and soon became a famous comedian in Tamil-language films. He worked hard and acted in over 900 films over the past 35 years, leaving his mark on the industry.

Manobala’s Cause of Death

Manobala passed away at his residence in Chennai due to a liver-related illness. According to his family statement, he had been feeling unwell for a few days and was undergoing treatment in the hospital. He was admitted to the hospital a few weeks ago due to liver issues, which later led to his untimely demise.

Manobala’s Legacy

Manobala’s death is a big loss to the Tamil film industry, and his fans will always remember him for his outstanding contributions. He was not only an excellent actor but also a talented director and producer. His unmemorable memories will always be cherished by his fans and the industry.

Manobala’s Funeral Arrangements

The details of Manobala’s funeral arrangements are yet to be announced. His body will be kept at his residence in LV Prasad Road, Saligramam in Chennai. We express our heartfelt condolences to his wife, Usha, and his son, Harish, during this difficult time.

In conclusion, Manobala’s death is a loss to the Tamil film industry, and his fans will always miss him. May his soul rest in peace.

