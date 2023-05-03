Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

As an AI language model, I need to know the original title to rewrite it. Please provide me the original title.

Tamil Actor and Director Manobala Passes Away at 69

On Wednesday (May 3), the Tamil cinema industry lost one of its popular actors and directors, Manobala, at the age of 69 in Chennai city, southern India. According to local media reports, he was suffering from liver-related ailments.

Shock and Condolences from the South Indian Film Fraternity

The news of Manobala’s death has left the south Indian film industry in shock. Actor Gautham Karthik expressed his grief, saying, “Heartbreaking to hear that Manobala is no longer with us.” Meanwhile, superstar Rajinikanth took to social media to express his sadness over the loss of his dear friend. He wrote on Twitter in Tamil: “I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing of my dear friend Manobala, a famous director and actor. My condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace.”

A 35-Year Career in Tamil Cinema

Well-known for his comedy roles, Manobala acted in hundreds of films during his 35-year career. His contribution to the Tamil cinema industry will always be remembered.

Survived by Wife and Son

Manobala is survived by his wife Usha and son Harish. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.

News Source : AGENCY

Source Link :Popular Tamil actor-director Manobala dies at 69, Rajinikanth pays tribute to his ‘dear friend’/