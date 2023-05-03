Death – Obituary News : Actor-director Manobala passes away at 69

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Renowned South Indian comedian, director, and producer, Manobala, has passed away at the age of 69 in Chennai, leaving behind a legacy that has impacted the entertainment industry for decades. The news of his death has been met with widespread sorrow and condolences from his fans and colleagues alike.

Manobala’s career spanned over four decades, during which he established himself as a versatile comedian, director, and producer. He was widely known for his impeccable comic timing and his ability to effortlessly evoke laughter from his audience. His contributions to the entertainment industry have been immense and his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.

Reports suggest that Manobala was suffering from health issues for some time before his untimely demise. The exact cause of his death is yet to be confirmed.

Condolences from the film industry

The news of Manobala’s death has left the film industry in a state of shock, with several actors and directors expressing their grief and offering condolences to his family. Superstar Rajinikanth, who has worked with Manobala in several films, expressed his sadness at the loss of his dear friend.

In a tweet, Rajinikanth said, “I am deeply saddened by the passing away of my dear friend Manobala. He was a talented actor, director, and producer who brought joy and laughter to millions of people. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace.”

Actor Karthi, who starred in the hit film, PS-2, directed by Manobala, also expressed his condolences on social media. He tweeted, “Deeply saddened by the loss of #Manobala sir. He was a wonderful person and a great talent. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace.”

Manobala’s contribution to the industry

Manobala’s contribution to the entertainment industry has been immense. He started his career as a comedian in the late 1970s and went on to establish himself as one of the most sought-after comic actors in the South Indian film industry. He had acted in over 175 films and had also directed and produced several successful films.

Manobala’s brand of comedy was unique and his performances were always a delight to watch. His ability to effortlessly switch between different styles of comedy made him a favourite among audiences and filmmakers alike. He had worked with some of the biggest names in the industry and had won several awards and accolades for his performances.

In conclusion

Manobala’s death is a great loss to the entertainment industry. His talent and contribution will always be remembered and cherished by his fans and colleagues. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace.

