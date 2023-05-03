Death – Obituary News : Actor-director Manophala dies at 60

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Legendary Actor and Filmmaker Manobala Passes Away at 69

Chennai: Manobala, a renowned actor, director, and producer, passed away at the age of 69 due to liver disease in Chennai. He had been living in Saligramam, Chennai, and was undergoing treatment at the Apollo Hospital. He returned home a few days ago after receiving treatment at the hospital. Unfortunately, he passed away this morning.

Career and Achievements

Manobala started his career as an assistant director and made his debut as a director with the film Aagaya Gangai in 1982. He went on to direct over 20 films, including comedies like Aranmanai, Kalakalappu, and Seethai. He also acted in more than 20 films, including Leo and Chandramukhi 2. He was currently working on two films, Satyam and Vada Chennai.

Aside from his work in film, Manobala was an active member of the Tamil Nadu Film Writer’s Association and the Tamil Nadu Film Director’s Association. He was also a spokesperson for the DMK political party.

Personal Life

Manobala is survived by his wife Usha and son Harish. His passing has left many in the film industry and beyond in mourning.

Actor Rajinikanth expressed his condolences, saying, “The news of my dear friend Manobala’s passing is very painful to me. My heartfelt condolences to his family. My thoughts and prayers are with them.”

Other members of the film industry, such as Ilaiyaraaja, D. Rajendra Babu, and director Vikraman, also expressed their sadness at the news of Manobala’s passing.

Final Thoughts

Manobala was a legendary figure in the Tamil film industry, known for his work as an actor, director, and producer. His passing is a great loss to the industry and to his fans, who will miss his wit, humor, and talent. May he rest in peace.

