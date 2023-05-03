Death – Obituary News : Actor-filmmaker Manobala dies, Tamil film industry mourns

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Noted Tamil Actor-Director Manobala Passes Away at 69

The Tamil film industry mourns the loss of Manobala, the renowned actor-director who breathed his last on Wednesday at the age of 69. He had been undergoing treatment for liver-related issues and passed away at his residence in Chennai.

A Versatile Career

Manobala originally started his film career as an assistant director. He then went on to make several films before finally becoming an actor. In fact, he acted in over 200 films and directed around 25 movies throughout his career.

Manobala was last seen in Tamil films like ‘Kondraal Paavam’ and ‘Ghostly’. In addition, he is also known for his appearance in the Malayalam movie ‘Jomonte Suvisheshangal’ (2017).

A Legacy Survived by Family

Manobala is survived by his wife, Usha, and son, Harish. He will always be remembered for his outstanding contribution to the Tamil film industry.

May his soul rest in peace.

