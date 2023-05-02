Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

]

I’m sorry, but I need the original title to be able to provide a rewritten version. Please provide me with the original title.

Who is Gregg Pettigrew?

Gregg Pettigrew is a 51-year-old veteran TV and theatre star, best known for his appearances in the movies “Getroud Met Rugby” and the TV series, “The Good, The Old, The Greedy, and the Legacy”. He has also appeared in the hit BBC Lifestyle show “Come Dine With Me”, which he won in May 2020.

Gregg Pettigrew’s Personal Life

Pettigrew is a notable figure on social media, where he is often asked about his marital status. According to available information, he was married to John, and the couple were the first gay couple to get married behind bars. However, the couple was also arrested on fraud charges in 2013 and accused of scamming other members of the LGBTQ community.

Gregg Pettigrew’s Recent Controversy

In April 2023, Pettigrew made headlines for allegedly killing his 29-year-old partner and attempting suicide. The incident took place in Kempton Park, and Pettigrew is set to appear in court to face charges of murder. The news has shocked his fans and colleagues in the industry, with his former production team distancing themselves from him.

Gregg Pettigrew’s Career

Pettigrew is an experienced actor and producer with a long list of credits to his name. He has appeared in several popular South African soapies, including “7de Laan”, and has worked on numerous theatre productions. While his official Wikipedia page does not exist, interested parties can find information about his career on sites like IMDB.

Stay Updated on Celebrity News

For more news on celebrity scandals, entertainment, tech, and trailers, visit Moviespie.com. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and subscribe to our channel on YouTube and Google News. Join us on Telegram to never miss an update.

News Source : Moviespie

Source Link :What Happened to Gregg Pettigrew? Actor Kills Lover, Attempts Suicide/