Death – Obituary News : Actor Mamukkoya mourns demise of feathered friend.

The Sultan of Laughter departed; the actor Mamukkoya bid farewell.

One of the most beloved actors in the Malayalam film industry, Mamukkoya, passed away at the age of 76 due to a heart attack and internal bleeding. Mamukkoya was known for his unique and humorous acting style, which endeared him to audiences for over four decades.

Mamukkoya had recently attended the inauguration of the Sevans Football Tournament in Kaliikavu, where he suffered a heart attack and was rushed to a nearby private hospital. After his condition worsened, he was transferred to a private hospital in Vandur. However, his health continued to deteriorate and he passed away on Wednesday.

Mamukkoya was a versatile actor who could effortlessly switch between comedy and drama. He acted in over 400 films in a career spanning over four decades. Some of his most famous roles were in films like Nadodikkattu, Kireedam, and Oru CBI Diary Kurippu. He was a much-loved actor, both on and off-screen.

The news of his passing has sent shockwaves across the Malayalam film industry, with many actors and filmmakers expressing their condolences. Fans and well-wishers have also taken to social media to pay tribute to the actor, sharing their favorite memories of him and his films.

Mamukkoya will always be remembered for his contribution to the Malayalam film industry, and his unique style of acting will continue to inspire aspiring actors for generations to come.

