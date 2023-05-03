Death – Obituary News : Actor Mano Bala dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Actor Mano Bala passes away at the age of 69

Actor Mano Bala, who had been suffering from poor health in Chennai, passed away on May 3. He was 69 years old. His death has left the film industry in mourning, with many of his colleagues expressing their grief.

The Film Industry Mourns

Many people in the film industry are expressing their sadness at Mano Bala’s passing. The actor Vijay visited the funeral and paid tribute to him. Mano Bala’s son was also present at the funeral, and he was seen weeping.

The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M.K. Stalin, the leader of the opposition party, Edappadi Palaniswami, superstar Rajinikanth, actor Sathyaraj, and music composer Ilaiyaraaja, as well as director H. Vinoth, were among those who expressed their condolences.

A Talented Actor

Mano Bala was known for his role in the film “Oorkavalan,” which was directed by Rajinikanth. He started his career in the film industry as a comedian and later went on to play supporting roles in many films.

He was a talented actor who brought laughter and joy to many people. His unique sense of humor and acting skills made him a favorite among audiences of all ages. He was loved not only in the film industry but also in the hearts of his fans.

A Life Well-Lived

Mano Bala had a long and successful career in the film industry. He was known for his dedication to his work and his ability to make people laugh. He will be greatly missed by his colleagues and fans.

Rest in peace, Mano Bala. Your legacy will live on through your work and the memories you have left behind.

