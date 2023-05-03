Death – Obituary News : Actor Manobala Dies at 69 Due to Health Issues

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tamil Nadu Actor Manobala Passed Away At 69 With Health Related Issues

Introduction

Tamil Nadu’s film industry has lost yet another gem. Actor Manobala passed away on July 28th, 2021, at the age of 69. Manobala was a well-known actor and comedian in the Tamil film industry. He had been in the industry for over three decades and had acted in more than 400 films.

Early Life and Career

Manobala was born in Tamil Nadu in 1952. He started his career in the film industry as an assistant director. He then moved on to acting and made his debut in the film “Panam Pathum Seyyum” in 1985. He quickly became a popular actor and was known for his comic timing and versatility.

Contribution to the Film Industry

Manobala acted in a variety of roles throughout his career. He was known for his comedic roles, but he also acted in serious roles. He was a versatile actor who could make audiences laugh and cry.

Manobala was a prolific actor and had acted in over 400 films. Some of his notable films include “Mouna Ragam,” “Ninaithen Vandhai,” “Nadigan,” “Baasha,” “Avvai Shanmughi,” and “Kabali.” He had also worked as a director and had directed the film “Vetri Selvan.”

Health Issues and Death

Manobala had been suffering from health issues for the past few years. He had undergone treatment for kidney-related issues and had also undergone a heart procedure. He had been in and out of the hospital for the past few months.

On July 28th, 2021, Manobala passed away due to health-related issues. His death has come as a shock to the film industry, and many actors and directors have expressed their condolences.

Condolences

The news of Manobala’s death has left the film industry in shock. Many actors and directors have expressed their condolences on social media.

Actor Kamal Haasan tweeted, “My heartfelt condolences to the family of Manobala. His contribution to the film industry will always be remembered.”

Director Shankar tweeted, “Deeply saddened by the demise of Manobala. He was a talented actor and director. My condolences to his family and friends.”

Actor Sivakarthikeyan tweeted, “Rest in peace Manobala sir. You will always be remembered for your contribution to the film industry.”

Conclusion

Manobala was a talented actor and director who had made a significant contribution to the Tamil film industry. His comedic timing and versatility made him a popular actor among audiences. His death has come as a shock to the film industry, and he will be deeply missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time.

News Source : V6 News Telugu

Source Link :Tamil Nadu Actor Manobala Passed Away At 69 With Health Related Issues/