Death – Obituary News : Actor Manobala passes away: A tribute

Actor Manobala Passes Away

Manobala, a well-known actor, director, and producer in the Tamil film industry, passed away on October 10th, 2021. The news of his sudden demise has left his fans and colleagues in shock and grief.

A Versatile Career

Manobala started his career in the film industry as an actor in the 1980s. He appeared in numerous Tamil films, playing a variety of roles, including supporting characters, comedians, and villains. He soon established himself as a versatile actor who could bring life to any character.

Manobala then went on to try his hand at directing and producing. He directed several successful films, such as “Ooru Vittu Ooru Vanthu” and “Jai Hind 2”. He also produced many films, including the hit comedy “Dhilluku Dhuddu”.

A Beloved Figure in the Industry

Manobala was not only a talented artist but also a kind and generous person who was loved by all who knew him. He was known for his humility and his willingness to help others. He was a mentor to many young actors and filmmakers in the industry, and his guidance and support helped them to achieve success.

Many of Manobala’s colleagues and fans have taken to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to the actor. They have praised him for his contributions to the film industry and for his kind and compassionate nature.

A Great Loss to the Industry

The news of Manobala’s passing has come as a shock to the film industry, which has lost one of its most talented and beloved figures. His absence will be deeply felt by his fans, colleagues, and the industry as a whole.

Manobala’s legacy will live on through the many films he acted in, directed, and produced. His contributions to the industry will be remembered for years to come, and his kindness and generosity will continue to inspire those who knew him.

Loved and Remembered Forever

Manobala may no longer be with us, but he will always hold a special place in the hearts of his fans and colleagues. His talent, kindness, and compassion will be remembered and cherished forever.

Rest in peace, Manobala.

News Source : News18 Tamil Nadu

Source Link :LIVE : Actor Manobala Passed Away | பிரபல இயக்குநர், நடிகர், தயாரிப்பாளரான மனோபாலா காலமானார்/