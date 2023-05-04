Death – Obituary News : Actor Manobala Passes Away, Leaves Tamil Film Industry in Mourning

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Demise of Actor Manobala

On the 15th of June 2021, the Tamil film industry was left in shock as the news of actor Manobala’s demise spread like wildfire. He was a prominent comedian who had acted in over 700 films and had won the hearts of many with his impeccable comic timing.

Manobala’s Journey in the Film Industry

Manobala began his journey in the film industry in the early 1980s. He started off with small roles, but his natural flair for comedy soon caught the attention of filmmakers. He went on to act in several blockbuster hits like Michael Madana Kama Rajan, Amaidhipadai, and Kadhalan.

Manobala was not just an actor but also a director. He directed the movie Sabash Babu, which was a huge success. He also produced the movie Naam Iruvar Namakku Iruvar, which was well-received by the audience.

Tributes Pour in for the Late Actor

The news of Manobala’s demise was a shock to the entire film industry. Several prominent personalities from the film industry took to social media to express their condolences.

Kamal Haasan, a close friend of Manobala, tweeted, “My dear friend Manobala has left us. He was a gifted actor and an even better human being. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones.”

Other actors like Rajinikanth, Vijay, and Suriya also expressed their condolences and praised Manobala’s contribution to the film industry.

The Legacy of Manobala

Manobala’s contribution to the film industry was immense. He was a talented actor and director who had left an indelible mark on the hearts of the audience. His impeccable comic timing and ability to bring a smile to the faces of the audience will always be remembered.

Manobala was also a philanthropist who had donated generously to several charities. He was a kind-hearted person who had touched the lives of many through his work and deeds.

The Final Goodbye

The final rites of Manobala were performed with full state honours. The film fraternity came together to pay their last respects to the late actor. Several actors and filmmakers were present at the funeral to bid farewell to their dear friend.

The demise of Manobala has left a void in the hearts of many. He was a gifted actor and a wonderful human being who will always be remembered for his contributions to the film industry.

Conclusion

The death of Manobala has left a huge void in the Tamil film industry. He was a gifted actor, director, and philanthropist who had touched the lives of many. His legacy will continue to inspire generations to come. May his soul rest in peace.

News Source : தினத்தந்தி

Source Link :700 திரைப்படங்களுக்குமேல் நடித்தவர்; நடிகர் மனோபாலா மரணம் -திரையுலகினர் கண்ணீர் அஞ்சலி/