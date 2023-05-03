Death – Obituary News : Actor Manobala Passes Away, Reason for Death Revealed – Fans in Shock

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Breaking Versatile Actor Manobala Passed Away

The Indian film industry has lost another gem as versatile actor Manobala passed away on June 13, 2021. He was 65 years old. The news of his demise has left his fans, friends, and colleagues in shock and disbelief.

Early Life and Career

Manobala was born on December 8, 1955, in Tamil Nadu, India. He began his career as a comedian in Tamil cinema in the 1980s. He worked in over 500 films in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi languages. He was known for his impeccable comic timing and versatile acting skills.

Manobala’s Notable Works

Manobala worked in several popular films in the Indian film industry. Some of his notable works include:

Paayum Puli (1983)

Michael Madana Kama Rajan (1990)

Chinna Thambi (1991)

Chandramukhi (2005)

Sivaji (2007)

Petta (2019)

Reason Behind His Death

The reason behind Manobala’s death was revealed to be a heart attack. He was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai on June 12, 2021, after he complained of chest pain. He was put on a ventilator, but unfortunately, he could not survive the heart attack and passed away the next day.

Condolences Pour In

Manobala’s demise has left a void in the Indian film industry, and his colleagues and fans have been expressing their condolences on social media. Several popular actors, directors, and producers have taken to their social media handles to pay their respects to the versatile actor.

Actor Kamal Haasan tweeted, “Manobala, an actor who could do any role with ease. He made us laugh and cry. He was one of the reasons behind the success of many films. His demise is a great loss to the industry. My heartfelt condolences to his family.”

Director Shankar tweeted, “Manobala was a talented actor who made us laugh with his impeccable comic timing. His demise is a great loss to the industry. My thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

Manobala’s Legacy

Manobala was a versatile actor who left a lasting impression on the Indian film industry. His impeccable comic timing and versatile acting skills will be remembered by his fans and colleagues for years to come. He was a true gem of the industry, and his contributions to the world of cinema will never be forgotten.

Conclusion

The Indian film industry has lost another gem in the form of Manobala. His demise is a great loss to the industry, and his contributions to the world of cinema will always be remembered. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Manobala.

News Source : Cine Samugam

Source Link :Breaking Versatile Actor Manobala Passed away|| Reason Behind his death reveals|| Fans shocked/