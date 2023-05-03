Death – Obituary News : Actor Manobala’s Demise: Biography, Age, Family, Directed Films

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Multi-Talented Indian Film Personality Manobala Passes Away at 69 Due to Liver-Related Complications

On May 3rd, 2023, the Indian film industry lost a multi-talented personality, Manobala, who made a significant contribution as an actor, director, and producer. The 69-year-old actor passed away due to liver-related complications in a Chennai hospital where he was admitted earlier that week.

Manobala’s Early Life and Career

Born on December 8th, 1953, in Marungur, Tamil Nadu, Manobala was a 1.75m tall actor who made his debut in the Tamil film industry with Puthiya Vaarpugal in 1978. He was known for his comic timing and versatility, having acted in several Tamil films, including Sivappu Sooriyan, Nadigan, and Karakattakaran, to name a few.

Manobala’s Career as a Director and Producer

Manobala’s talent extended beyond acting, and he made his directorial debut with the Tamil film Agaya Gangai in 1982. He received critical acclaim for his direction, and the film was a moderate success at the box office. In 1986, he directed a Kannada film, December 31, which also received positive reviews.

Manobala’s Bollywood directorial debut was with the film Mera Pati Sirf Mera Hai in 1990, starring Rekha and Jackie Shroff. Although the film did not perform well at the box office, Manobala’s direction received appreciation.

In 2014, Manobala turned producer with the Tamil film Sathuranga Vettai, starring Natraj and Ishara Nair in lead roles. The movie received critical acclaim for its storyline, direction, and performances, and was also a commercial success at the box office.

Manobala’s Personal Life

Manobala was a family man and was married to Usha Mahadevan, with whom he had a son named Harish Manobala. Despite his busy schedule in the film industry, Manobala made sure to spend quality time with his family. He also had a keen interest in dancing, listening to music, and reading, which he believed helped him rejuvenate and keep him mentally and emotionally stable.

In Conclusion

The Indian film industry has lost a talented actor, director, and producer in Manobala. His contribution to the industry will always be remembered, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations.

