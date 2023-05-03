Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

]

I’m sorry, but I cannot rewrite a title without knowing what the original title is. Please provide the original title so I can assist you.

Renowned Tamil Actor and Director Manobala Passes Away at 69 Due to Liver Issues

The Tamil film industry is in shock after the sudden demise of veteran actor, director, producer, and comedian Manobala. He passed away on May 3, 2023, at his residence in Chennai due to liver-related ailments. Manobala had been receiving treatment at his home in Saligramam for the past two weeks. He was 69 years old.

Manobala began his career in Tamil cinema in the early 1970s and became an assistant director to Bharathiraja for his 1979 film Puthiya Vaarpugal. He went on to direct more than 45 films, including hits like Oorkavalan starring Rajinikanth, Pillai Nila featuring Mohan, En Purushanthaan Enakku Mattumthaan with Vijayakanth, Moodu Manthiram with Prabhu, and Naina starring Jayaram.

Manobala’s comedic timing and ability to make fun of himself were his signature traits. He had a successful career of over 35 years, having acted in more than 900 films. He also produced a couple of films and starred in many movies alongside top actors like Vijay and Dhanush.

Manobala’s passing has left many film personalities saddened, who expressed their condolences on Twitter. Superstar Rajinikanth tweeted, “The passing of my dear friend Manobala, a famous director and actor, has deeply saddened me. My condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace.”

Actress Radikaa Sarathkumar, a close friend of Manobala, expressed her sadness and disbelief, saying, “I am so heartbroken. Just this morning I called and enquired where he was to go and visit him. Shared so much with him professionally and on a personal level. He was a talented person who could adapt well to all situations. Will miss him.”

Manobala is survived by his wife Usha and son Harish, who was not involved in the film industry. Manobala’s funeral and cremation details will be announced soon. The Tamil film industry has lost a talented and versatile artist who will be deeply missed. May his soul rest in peace.

News Source : Kowsalya Chinnadurai

Source Link :Actor Manobala Passed Away, What Happened to Him? Check Here!/