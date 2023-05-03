Death – Obituary News : Actor Manobala’s Demise: Last Journey & Latest News

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.







Manobala Death News The news of actor Manobala’s demise has shocked the Tamil film industry and his fans across the world. The 66-year-old comedian passed away on July 10, 2021, due to age-related ailments. He had been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai for the past few days and was undergoing treatment. However, his health deteriorated, and he breathed his last early in the morning.



Manobala, who had acted in over 350 films, was known for his impeccable comic timing and his ability to make people laugh with his unique style. He had worked with some of the biggest stars in the industry, including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, and Vijay, among others. He was also a director, producer, and screenwriter and had made a name for himself in the industry with his talent and hard work.



Manobala Last Journey Manobala’s last journey was a somber affair, with his family, friends, and fans bidding him a tearful farewell. His mortal remains were kept at his residence in Chennai for people to pay their last respects. Many celebrities from the film industry, including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, and Vijay, among others, visited his house to pay their tributes to the actor. The funeral was held at the Besant Nagar crematorium in Chennai, and his body was laid to rest with full state honors.



Manobala’s death has left a void in the Tamil film industry, and his fans will miss his unique brand of humor. However, his legacy will live on through his films, and he will always be remembered as one of the greatest comedians in the industry.

