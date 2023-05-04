Death – Obituary News : Actor Manobala’s Demise: Remembering His Iconic Roles and Humorous Acts

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Actor, Director, and Producer Manobala Passes Away: A Look Back at his Career

Manobala, one of the most popular comedians and character actors in the Tamil film industry, passed away on May 4th, 2023. He was 64 years old. Manobala had been undergoing treatment for liver-related health issues for several months before his demise.

Born on December 8th, 1958, in Tamil Nadu, Manobala started his career in the film industry as an assistant director to K. Balachander. He made his acting debut in the 1982 film “Panathukkaga.” Initially, Manobala was seen in small roles in films, but he gradually made his presence felt through his impeccable comic timing and acting skills.

Manobala’s breakthrough came in the 2003 film “Ice,” where he played the lead role alongside Vivek. His dialogue “Ennappadi iruntha naan eppadi ayiten” became an instant hit and is remembered to this day. From there, Manobala went on to act in several films, including “Nadodigal,” “Manjapai,” “Thuppakki,” “Kaththi,” and “Darbar.”

Apart from acting, Manobala also directed and produced several films. His directorial debut was the 1992 film “Akkaya Gangai,” which was a commercial success. He went on to direct and produce several other films, including “Pambu Sattai,” “Raju Maharaja,” and “Donga Dongadi.”

Manobala was known for his unique style of comedy and his ability to make people laugh with his expressions and body language. He was also appreciated for his work as a character actor, where he played a variety of roles ranging from serious to comical.

Manobala was also a recipient of several awards for his contributions to the film industry. He won the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Comedian for his performance in the film “N

News Source : Mathrubhumi

Source Link :മനംകവർന്ന ശബ്ദവും ശരീരഭാഷയും, Actor Manobala Passed Away, Manobala Movies, Manobala Comedies, Manobala Films/