Death – Obituary News : Actor Nandish Sandhu’s brother Onkar passes away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Onkar, the younger brother of Nandish Sandhu, who gained fame through the TV show ‘Jubilee’, has passed away. The actor shared this sad news with his followers.

Nandish Singh Sandhu, known for his role in the popular TV series ‘Utaran’ and the recently released web series ‘Jubilee’, has announced the heartbreaking news of his younger brother Omkar Singh Sandhu’s demise. Omkar, who was battling cancer, passed away on April 2021.

The news of Omkar’s passing has left Nandish and his family in a state of shock and grief. The actor took to his social media handles to share the news with his fans and followers. His post read, “My younger brother, Omkar Singh Sandhu, left us for his heavenly abode on April 2021 after a long battle with cancer. He was a fighter till the end and fought with immense courage and strength. We are devastated by his loss and will miss him dearly.”

Nandish’s brother, Omkar, was a source of inspiration for many. He had a positive outlook towards life and never let his illness dampen his spirits. His untimely demise has left a void in the hearts of his loved ones and fans.

Omkar was a kind-hearted person who had a passion for photography. He was an avid traveler and loved to capture the beauty of nature through his lens. He had a zest for life and lived every moment to the fullest. Omkar’s infectious smile and positive attitude towards life will always be remembered by those who knew him.

The news of Omkar’s passing has left the entertainment industry in mourning. Many of Nandish’s co-stars and colleagues took to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to Omkar’s fighting spirit.

In conclusion, Omkar Singh Sandhu’s death is a great loss to his family, friends, and fans. His courageous battle against cancer has left an indelible mark on everyone’s hearts. Omkar’s memory will be cherished forever, and his legacy will continue to inspire many. Rest in peace, Omkar!