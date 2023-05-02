Death – Obituary News : Actor opens up about suicidal thoughts.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Master Actor Shares Personal Struggles During Raavana Kottam Filming

On May 12, Raavana Kottam, a highly anticipated film directed by Vikram Sugumaran and produced by Kannan Ravi, will finally be released. Starring Shanthnu and Anandhi in the lead roles, the movie has been in development for quite some time. However, during a recent pre-release event in Chennai, Shanthnu opened up about the challenges the cast and crew faced while filming.

Budget Woes

One of the main issues that Shanthnu discussed was the budget for the film. He revealed that it quickly went overboard, and they were unable to manage it efficiently. Despite having a set budget, they exceeded it after only shooting for half of the days. This put a strain on the entire team, who had to find ways to cut costs while still maintaining the quality of the film.

Dealing with Difficult People

Shanthnu also spoke about the difficult people he encountered while working on the film. He saw some of the worst behaviors from a few individuals, which caused the crew’s budget to unpredictably increase. He expressed his frustration with how self-centered people can become when they are enamored with money.

Personal Struggles and Suicidal Thoughts

Despite the challenges, Shanthnu learned a lot while working on Raavana Kottam. He shared that he experienced moments of extreme emotional distress, which led him to contemplate ending his life. While speaking to the media at the event, he emphasized that this was not a wise course of action when someone is experiencing an unexpected crisis.

“After working in Raavana Kottam, I learned a lot about life,” said Shanthnu. “There were moments when I would leave the filming location, sit by myself, and cry. It was a difficult time for me, but I knew I had to persevere. ”

The Final Product

Despite the challenges, the cast and crew of Raavana Kottam worked tirelessly to create a film that they are proud of. Shanthnu expressed his gratitude towards his co-stars and the crew for their hard work and dedication. He believes that the final product will be well worth the effort they put into it.

Overall, Shanthnu’s candid discussion shed light on the struggles of the film industry and the personal toll it can take on those involved. Raavana Kottam is set to release on May 12, and audiences are eagerly awaiting the final product.

News Source : S.Venkateshwari

Source Link :Master actor discusses his suicide thoughts in detail…??/