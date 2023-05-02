Death – Obituary News : Actor Richard Belzer Dies at 78

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Legendary Comedian, Actor, and Novelist Richard Belzer Passes Away at 78

Richard Belzer, a famous comedian, actor, and novelist, passed away on February 19, 2023, at the age of 78. While the cause of death is still unknown, his friend Bill Scheft said that he had been battling health problems, including circulatory and lung diseases.

Belzer was well-known for his impeccable performances in the NBC show Law & Order and Murder: The Special Victims Unit. The official Facebook page of Law & Order paid tribute to him by uploading a photo and acknowledging his contribution to the entertainment industry. The post also highlighted Belzer’s humor, compassion, and loving heart that made him a beloved member of the entertainment industry.

Belzer was diagnosed with testicular cancer in 1983 but survived. In an interview with The Washington Post, he shared that he discovered his cancer while swimming. He was 40 years old at the time. According to an official entry on the Metropolitan Chicago Jewish Federation’s website, Belzer always wore sunglasses because his eyes were very sensitive to light.

As news of Belzer’s death spread, Twitter was flooded with tributes from fans and colleagues alike. Belzer was a versatile actor who appeared in a number of films and television series, including Homicide, Law & Order, SVU, Trial By Jury, The Wire, 30 Rock, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, The Beat, Arrested Development, and The X-Files, among many others. He was also the first actor to play the same character in ten different live shows.

Belzer began his career as a comedian, rising to fame after appearing on Saturday Night Live from 1975 to 1980. He then entered the film industry in the 1970s, making his debut with the 1974 stand-up comedy The Groove Tube. This was followed by several movies, including Fame, Café Flesh, Night Shift, The Wrong Guys, The Big Picture, The Fire of the Vanities, The Puppet Masters, Species II, The Comedian, and others.

Belzer will be remembered for his iconic portrayal of Detective John Munch in 122 episodes of the NBC police drama series Homicide: Life on the Street, followed by 325 episodes of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit on NBC. He also appeared in Moonlighting, Miami Vice, Tattingers, Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, The X-Files, Mad About You, and others.

Richard Belzer was a multi-talented actor, comedian, and novelist who left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry. His humor, compassion, and dedication to his craft will always be remembered. Rest in peace, Richard Belzer.

