Death – Obituary News : Actor Ron Faber passes away: Who was he?

Ron Faber, the actor who starred in “The Exorcist,” has passed away. His death has been reported in an obituary.

Legendary ‘The Exorcist’ Actor Ron Faber Dies at 90

Ron Faber, the actor famously known for his role as Chuck in the 1973 classic horror film ‘The Exorcist’, passed away on March 26, 2022, at the age of 90. Faber is survived by his wife Kathleen Moore Faber, children Hart, Raymond (Sadia), Elise Manuel (Alex), and Anthony, as well as grandchildren and step-grandchildren.

The news of his passing spread rapidly on social media platforms and news channels, drawing attention from fans and industry contemporaries alike. In honor of his illustrious career and contributions to the film industry, we have compiled a detailed account of his life and career.

Who was Ron Faber?

Faber was born on February 16, 1933, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and began his acting career during the 1970s. He was known for selection of minor, but significant roles in movies such as ‘Navy Seals’, ‘Soup for One’, and an episode of ‘The Edge of Night’. However, it is his portrayal of Chuck in ‘The Exorcist’ that earned Faber a place in the annals of cinematic history.

Faber’s passing has resonated deeply with fans, who took to various platforms to express their admiration and condolences. Rest in peace, Ron Faber; you will always have a special place in the hearts of your fans.

Cause of Death

Faber passed away due to lung cancer, according to his family. While the news has deeply saddened fans and well-wishers alike, it serves as a reminder of the importance of lung health.

Updates

Conclusion

Ron Faber was a talented actor whose contributions to the film industry will always be remembered. His passing is a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing our loved ones while they are still with us. We hope that his family finds solace in the outpouring of love and condolences from fans and colleagues alike.