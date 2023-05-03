Death – Obituary News : Actor Sarath Babu dies at 71 due to poor health

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Sarath Babu Death: Veteran Actor Passes Away Due to Ill Health

The Indian film industry has lost another veteran actor, Sarath Babu, who passed away on May 3, 2023, at the age of 72. The actor was undergoing treatment for various health issues at a private hospital in Hyderabad when he breathed his last. Sarath Babu was known for his remarkable performances in over 200 Telugu and Kannada movies, as well as TV serials. He made his Tamil debut in 1977 with the movie ‘Pattinapravesam’ and went on to become one of the most sought-after actors in the South Indian film industry.

A few months ago, Sarath Babu was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad due to kidney, liver, lung, and organ inflammation. Doctors had said that he was in critical condition with sepsis and organ failure. Despite the best efforts of the medical team, he passed away without any improvement in his health.

The news of Sarath Babu’s demise has shocked the film industry and his fans across the country. He was a well-respected actor who had won the Nandi Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role nine times. His contribution to the Indian film industry will always be remembered.

Sarath Babu’s Biography

Sarath Babu, whose real name was Satyam Babu Dixitulu, started his acting career in 1973 with a Telugu film. He was mainly known for his work in Telugu and Tamil films, although he also acted in some Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi films. He was a versatile actor who could play a wide range of roles with ease.

Sarath Babu acted in many hit films, including Annamalai and Muthu with Rajinikanth. He also acted in films with popular actors like Seeranjeevi and Babisimha, which were huge hits in the 90s. Apart from cinema, Sarath Babu also acted in TV serials.

Sarath Babu’s famous movies include Kotha Kapooram, Tulabharam, Annakili, Punnagai Mannan, Swathi Muthayam, Rudraveena, Michael Madana Kamarajan, Surya Vamsam, Shivaji, Magadheera, Baahubali: The Beginning, Baahubali: The Conclusion, Rangasthalam, Bharat Ane Nenu, Sai, Varsham, Arundhati, Gabbar Singh, Nannaku Prematho, and V.

Sarath Babu Cause of Death

Sarath Babu’s fans and well-wishers were praying for his speedy recovery when he was admitted to the hospital due to ill health. However, after his recovery, he retired at home, and there was a regression in his physical condition. His family then admitted him to the hospital in Hyderabad, where he was being given intensive care in the ICU at the famous AIG Hospital. Unfortunately, he passed away without any treatment.

Final Words

The South Indian film industry has lost another gem in Sarath Babu, who was a versatile actor and a great human being. His contribution to the Indian film industry will always be remembered, and his fans will miss him dearly. The news of his death has left many saddened, and we offer our condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace.

News Source : Insight Minutes

Source Link :Sarath Babu Death: Veteran actor Sarath Babu died at the age of 71, due to ill health/