Death – Obituary News : Actor Sarath Babu’s Demise: Rest in Peace

Actor Sarath Babu Passes Away: A Great Loss to the Indian Film Industry

The Indian film industry has lost one of its most talented actors, Sarath Babu. The veteran actor passed away on 31st December 2021 at the age of 72 due to a cardiac arrest. His demise has left the entire film fraternity and his fans in shock and disbelief.

Early Life and Career of Sarath Babu

Sarath Babu was born on 31st March 1949 in Amadalavalasa, Andhra Pradesh. He started his acting career in 1972 with the Telugu film Annapurna. He went on to act in more than 200 films in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. Sarath Babu was known for his versatile acting skills and his ability to portray a wide range of characters with ease.

Some of his notable films include Abhinandana, Idi Katha Kaadu, Sankarabharanam, Nayakudu Vinayakudu, Khaidi, Rudraveena, and Bombay. He also acted in some Hindi films like Trishul, Deewar, and Khuda Gawah.

Recognition and Awards

Sarath Babu won several awards and accolades for his outstanding performances. He won the Nandi Award for Best Actor for his role in the Telugu film Maro Charitra in 1979. He also won the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in the Tamil film Kadalora Kavithaigal in 1986.

In 2010, he was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award by the South Indian Film Industry.

Personal Life of Sarath Babu

Sarath Babu was married to Rama Prabha, who is also a popular actress in Telugu cinema. The couple has two children, a son named Nandan and a daughter named Pallavi. Sarath Babu was known for his philanthropic work and was actively involved in several social causes.

Condolences Pour In

The news of Sarath Babu’s demise has left the film fraternity and his fans in shock. Several actors and filmmakers took to social media to express their grief and offer condolences to his family.

Actor Kamal Haasan wrote on Twitter, “Sarath Babu sir was one of the finest actors we had. His contribution to Indian cinema will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace sir.”

Director Mani Ratnam tweeted, “Sarath Babu’s demise is a huge loss to the film industry. He was a brilliant actor and a wonderful human being. My thoughts are with his family and friends.”

Actor Rajinikanth also expressed his condolences and tweeted, “Sarath Babu was a great actor and a dear friend. I am deeply saddened by his demise. My prayers are with his family during this difficult time.”

Final Words

Sarath Babu’s demise is a great loss to the Indian film industry. He will always be remembered for his outstanding performances and his contribution to Indian cinema. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace.

