Death – Obituary News : Actor’s Death After Korean Surgery: AI Involved?

Reports suggest that an actor passed away following a surgical procedure to resemble a Korean. It remains unclear whether the individual in question was an AI.

AI-generated Hoax: Did Saint Von Colucci Really Exist?

Background

Saint Von Colucci, a 22-year-old Canadian-Portuguese actor, singer, and songwriter, reportedly died after undergoing 12 plastic surgeries to look like a K-pop star. However, there are doubts about whether Von Colucci ever existed, and the story may be an elaborate hoax using artificial intelligence to deceive media outlets.

The Hoax

Journalists around the world received a press release from a public relations agency called HYPE Public Relations announcing Von Colucci’s death. However, the press release contained numerous red flags, and there is little evidence that Von Colucci is a real person. Photos of him online have tell-tale signs of AI manipulation, and his claimed music repertoire is not available on any mainstream music streaming service.

The Potential of AI

The apparent hoax is a stark reminder of the potential of AI to blur truth and fiction, especially as plummeting media revenues and headcounts raise existential questions about the future of professional journalists and news. Platforms like ChatGPT already allow anyone to create convincing news stories that have the potential to be used for political manipulation and spreading conspiracy theories with just a few clicks. AI-generated content has been blamed for misleading people in large numbers before.

The Future

While the case of Von Colucci exposes deficiencies in editorial standards and basic fact-checking, there is optimism that AI-generated fake news would not have a catastrophic effect on public discourse. “The main issue with mis- and disinformation is the demand for it – which is limited – and the ability to reach people by getting it into the mainstream – which is difficult,” says Felix M Simon, a journalist and doctoral student at the Oxford Internet Institute.