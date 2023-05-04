Death – Obituary News : Actress Barbara Bryne Dies at Age 94

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Barbara Bryne: The British Actress Who Portrayed Iconic Broadway Mothers

Barbara Bryne, the renowned British actress who played memorable mother roles in the original Broadway productions of Stephen Sondheim’s Sunday in the Park With George and Into the Woods, passed away at the age of 94. Her death was confirmed by the Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis, where she performed in more than 60 plays from 1970 to 2013.

“Barbara was a cherished member of the Guthrie family, and we’re grateful she shared her artistry with us for so many seasons. Her legacy will live on at the Guthrie and in our hearts forever,” the theater representatives said in a statement.

Bryne’s acting career spanned over five decades, and she was known for her versatile performances in both theater and film. She was nominated for a Drama Desk Award in 1982 for her off-off-Broadway performance as Kath in a revival of Joe Orton’s Entertaining Mr. Sloane. Three years later, she starred with Rosemary Harris in a Broadway revival of Noel Coward’s family comedy Hay Fever.

However, Bryne’s most iconic performances came in Sondheim’s musicals, where she played the role of a mother with both grace and poise.

In 1984-85, Bryne played George’s mom alongside Mandy Patinkin in Sunday in the Park With George. They sang the wistful “Beautiful” together, which remains one of the most memorable songs from the musical.

Two years later, she was Jack’s mom opposite Ben Wright and Bernadette Peters in Into the Woods, which premiered in 1987. Bryne’s portrayal of the mother who sacrifices herself for her son’s happiness left a lasting impression on the audience.

At the Kennedy Center in 2002, she played another Sondheim matriarch, Madame Armfeldt, in A Little Night Music.

Born in London on April 1, 1929, Bryne trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art and started her career in 1966, taking on more than 30 roles at the Stratford Shakespeare Festival in Ontario, Canada.

Bryne’s contribution to the theater world was not limited to her acting. She was also a respected member of the theater community and mentored many young actors.

Her death has left a profound impact on the theater world, and many actors and fans have taken to social media to pay tribute to her.

“RIP Barbara Bryne. She was a wonderful actress with a great sense of humor,” tweeted actor and director John Cameron Mitchell.

Actor and writer James Urbaniak said, “So sorry to hear of the passing of Barbara Bryne. What a great actress and person. She was kind to me when I was a young actor and I never forgot it.”

Bryne’s legacy will live on through her performances, which continue to inspire generations of actors and theater-goers alike. Her contribution to the theater world will always be remembered and cherished.

