Death – Obituary News : Actress Barbara Young dies at 92

Actress Barbara Young, known for her role in Coronation Street, has passed away at the age of 92.

Barbara Young, known for her role as Doreen Fenwick on the popular soap opera “Coronation Street,” passed away on Thursday at the age of 92. Her daughter, Liza Pulman, confirmed the news on Instagram on Saturday. While the cause of death is unknown, Young had been in the hospital for a few days before her passing.

A Tribute to a Beautiful and Talented Actress

In her Instagram post, Pulman paid a touching tribute to her mother. She described her as “beautiful, brilliant, opinionated, loud, warm-hearted, talented and singular.” Pulman also shared several photos of her mother and expressed her gratitude for the care she received in her final days.

A Remarkable Care Team

Pulman praised the care team at Addenbrookes Hospital, where her mother spent her last days. She described them as “considerate, careful and empathetic.” They all shared stories of how much they loved Young and how she had made them laugh. They also appreciated her genuine interest in their lives.

A Life Well-Lived

Young lived a remarkable life, surviving her husband for 43 years, quitting smoking for 30 years, and giving up alcohol for 20 years. Despite these challenges, she never lost her love for humbugs, a type of candy. Pulman shared that she imagines her mother is now reunited with her father and enjoying a large dry martini and a cigarette.

A Heartfelt Goodbye

Pulman concluded her post by expressing her sadness at her mother’s passing. She wrote, “You did well, mum. Safe travels.” While Young may be gone, her legacy as a talented actress and a warm-hearted person lives on.